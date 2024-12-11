Gifts from the kitchen are simply the best Christmas presents Published 6:27 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: those on your Christmas gift list would prefer a gift you make over something that comes from a store. Even better if it’s a gift from the kitchen or at the very least, a bakery or specialty food or beverage item they can enjoy during the holidays.

My argument for homemade gifts is bolstered by a personal testimony from Christmas 2023. Stumped by the prospect of finding something to give to three different high school principals at whose schools I serve as a career coach, I filled gift bags with tins of homemade spiced nuts and cookies and a bag of Christmas coffee and a matching mug. I dropped them off with the instructions to “relax and enjoy this during your Christmas break!”

On the first day back at school following the break, one of my principals watched for my arrival on the school’s camera system. She then met me at the front door to personally thank me for the bag, adding that she enjoyed watching Christmas movies while munching on the snacks and drinking spiced coffee in the holiday mug. I considered it high praise from someone who most likely received many Christmas gifts but was still touched by my simple bag of treats.

This year, I plan to make my own Christmas coffee blend and pour it into decorated Mason jars with a printed tag listing instructions. I’m also changing up my treats, switching to shortbread cookies and pralines – two of my favorite items to make during the holidays.

I’m happy to share the recipes, with another word of encouragement: “Make your own gifts – your friends, neighbors, teachers, bosses and others will appreciate them more than you know!”

Christmas Coffee Mix

2 cups powdered creamer

1-1/2 cups hot cocoa mix

1-1/2 cups instant coffee

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar (adjust according to taste)

1-1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground clove

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

In a large container or jar, combine the powdered creamer, hot cocoa mix, instant coffee, sugar, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground clove, ground nutmeg and ground cardamom. Make sure the container or jar is tightly sealed, then shake or mix the ingredients very well. This step is crucial to make sure all ingredients are mixed well.

Microwave Pralines

1 pound light brown sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 to 2 cups chopped and/or whole pecans

In a 2-quart bowl, combine sugar and whipping cream only and microwave on high for 10 minutes or until soft-boil stage. Stir in butter or margarine, vanilla and pecans QUICKLY, stir until glossy.

Drop QUICKLY by tablespoonful onto ungreased wax paper.

Shortbread Cookies with Pecans

3/4 cup butter, softened to room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

1 egg yolk

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2-3 dozen pecan halves

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a medium sized mixing bowl, beat butter with a hand mixer until creamy. Next, gradually add the sugar, beating well between each addition until light and fluffy. Then add the egg yolk and mix to combine. Add the flour and beat on low and keep mixing until well combined and the dough forms. Next, add the vanilla and mix to combine.

Shape dough into 1 ½ inch balls and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Gentry press a pecan half in the center of each cookie. Bake 16-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Allow the cookies to cool slightly then transfer to wire cooling racks and cool completely.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.