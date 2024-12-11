Debutante Ball Saturday at Hosanna Published 9:29 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Hosanna Family Life Center in Pope will host the 2024 Panola County Debutante presentation to society on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

The Alcorn State University Panola County Alumni Association held the first Cotillion for the group in 1993 and it continued each year until 2006. It was revived again two years ago by former organization member Shalonda Ford with Amber Shegog Brown.

Twenty-seven Panola County students will be presented at this year’s event.

Tickets for the Debutante Ball are $25 for ages 10 and up and $10 for under ages 5-10. Tickets may be purchased at the door until 5:30 p.m. Formal attire is requested.