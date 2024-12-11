Cover one hole, another one appears Published 11:30 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

I am one of many seniors on a strict budget.

We are living a lie, because this state of Mississippi takes more away from those of us

over the age of 65, every time the government increases your pay. Someone sits back

and takes a few dimes and nickel away, until you are back where you started.

Many of us pay the bills in this state. If you look at the younger generation, they care

less about financial responsibly, until they get to accountability without any regret.

Many blame political parties, but neither is doing the work. Our roads are deplorable,

bump after bump says the ground in the road. Why can’t we have the smooth ride that

keeps our transportation rocking and sealing to avoid the bumps and trenches in the

road?

We have had meeting, after meeting but to no avail. You cannot keep patching it does

no good. When you cover one hole another appears. We just want a decent road.