College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 11 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The North Alabama Lions versus the East Carolina Pirates is a game to see on the Wednesday AAC college basketball slate that has a lot of thrilling contests. To see all our picks against the spread, continue reading.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Alabama +7 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: North Alabama Lions at East Carolina Pirates

North Alabama Lions at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 5.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 5.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -7

East Carolina -7 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 11

December 11 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

