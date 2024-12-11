Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 11
Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
The matchups on the Wednesday college basketball schedule for which we have suggested picks against the spread include the Norfolk State Spartans taking on the Baylor Bears at Foster Pavilion.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Norfolk State +26.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Baylor Bears
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 15.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Fresno State +26.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at BYU Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: BYU by 16.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: BYU (-26.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson +28.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 22.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-28.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: SE Louisiana +4.5 vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: SE Louisiana by 0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +19.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 15.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: UTEP +14.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 11.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: North Dakota +9.5 vs. Utah Valley
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Utah Valley Wolverines
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Utah Valley by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah Valley (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Dakota State +11.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-11.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Green Bay +5.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Alabama +7.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: North Alabama Lions at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 11
- Computer Projection: East Carolina by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: East Carolina (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
