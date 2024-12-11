Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Dec. 3

Armstrong St., 83 year old female is dehydrated.

Eureka St., house fire, caller advises property is engulfed in fire.

MLK Dr., medical alarm, unknown condition.

Barnacre Rd., lift assist requested by Sheriff’s Office.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, fire alarm.

Dec. 4

Shadow Lane, 41 year old female with multiple fainting spells , Lifeguard is en route.

Country Club Rd., 73 year old male, medical call.

Hadorn Rd., near Steward Manor, caller advises there is a large vehicle fire, unsure if there are

any occupants.

Shagbark Dr., 78 year old male with shortness of breath, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwys. 6 & 51, two vehicle accident, one occupant requesting Lifeguard ambulance, Batesville

PD also en route.

Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, caller advises chapel adjacent to sanctuary is full of smoke.

Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food and Gas, 80 year old female with leg pain.

Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Place Apts., 58 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has

been toned.

Lester St., female caller, no other information available.

Dec. 5

Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, caller stating she can see smoke.

Magnolia Circle, carbon monoxide detector alarm.

Keating Road, Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.

Dec. 6

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, unknown problem with an unknown age female.

Perkins Lane, vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Bruce St., male subject lying on the ground needs lift assist.

Cotton Plant Rd., Panola County requesting mutual aid for assistance, smell of smoke in the

house.

Dec. 7

Hadorn Rd. & Vance Bottom Rd., vehicle on fire.

Lester St., 59 year old female with low blood sugar.

London Cove, lift assist.

Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, elderly subject has passed out inside the store.

Pine Lane, smell of gas in home.

Tubbs Rd., 30 year old female is sick.

Dec. 8

Hwy. 6W, 58 year old female complaining of stomach pain.

Autumn Rd., female subject short of breath and shaking.

Dec. 9

I-55 northbound near Mile Marker 249, one vehicle accident, BPD en route, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Shadow Lane, 80 year old female is unconscious.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial fire alarm.