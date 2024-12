Batesville Elementary students enjoy Christmas With Rotary Published 6:37 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Batesville Rotarians John Burchfield (left) and Judd Gentry help Batesville Elementary School student Ja’terrica Chapman open presents at the Rotary’s Club annual Christmas party for students at the school. The civic organization entertained about 20 students with Christmas themed fun and enjoyed the children’s glee as the presents were opened at the Tuesday event.