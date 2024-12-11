Answers needed for the rest of story Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I enjoy reading my newspaper. I read every word of it too. I don’t understand concerned

citizens, some who are ever pillars of the community, who do not read a newspaper.

Reading it on a computer or tablet just isn’t the same to me.

The late Paul Harvey used to have a radio show in the 2 nd world war era, called, “The

Rest of The Story”. He gave interesting facts, sometimes embarrassing facts the

newspaper failed to print. In a recent Panolian, I read certain articles that I would like to

know “the rest of the story”.

For instance, in a recent article by Jan Penton she stated that she went to her

dermatologist to get wrinkle cream. Instead he found some type of cancer. My question

Jan – who is your dermatologist, and did he give the wrinkle cream? Does it work? Miss

Jan does not give an email address, probably for good reason.

Les Ferguson recently wrote an article on sibling rivalry. He tried not to express to his

siblings that the first child is somewhat superior. In jest, he based his opinion on the

Mac Davis song “O Lord it’s Hard to be humble when you’re perfect in every way, I can’t

wait to look in the mirror, because I get better lookin’ each day.”

The rest of my story Rev. Ferguson is- I hope your siblings don’t read that article.

In the Nov. 6 Panolian Kara Kimbrough wrote six columns with pictures. Miss Kara

listed thirteen ingredients. It was supposed to be a perfect, ‘All in one Dish’. I would

hope so.I hope that the readers take the time to read and cook this dish.

My question to Miss Kara, please print a simple recipe that people with very few

ingredients and little time on their hands can cook. Where am I going to get 6 cups of

cubed dried out sour dough bread? Yet, I enjoy reading your column.

Don’t forget to read my friend and neighbor, Mary Murphy’s faith-based articles. She is

the daughter of late Bishop Fondren. We talk often and I have never yet had a problem

that she could not find a scripture from memory.

I miss Ricky Swindle’s column, but news about town is that he is busy with all kinds of

civic activities. Thank you, Ricky, for all you do for Batesville.

And guess what? Yours truly tried to do a little article from the Mt. Olivet Community.

During this Christmas season, it will be my sixth year to try to write something

interesting.

Mt. Olivet Church put on an elaborate drama, “One Starry Night”. The family life center

was turned into Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. I first wrote about that and it’s

been six years now of sending in articles most weeks.

It’s that time of the year that I love my music more than ever. We start the first Sunday

and have only four Sundays to sing them. It seems strange to sing We Three Kings, in

August. There really isn’t any reason why, not though. The rest of my story Paul Harvey

is: I hope everyone has a happy and safe and healthy 2025.

Please email me what your church is doing for Christmas at

donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com