AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published 8:13 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the eight AAC bowl season games is Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, see below.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Best Week 16 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Marshall +14.5 vs. Army
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Army Black Knights
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 1.7 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 28 at 9:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Tulane +14.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 3.7 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Coastal Carolina +7.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Coastal Carolina by 2.1 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 23 at 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Navy +8.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 3.6 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Florida +3.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Florida by 0.2 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 24 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!
Best Week 16 AAC Total Bets
Over 55.5 – Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 62.5 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 23 at 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 49.5 – Tulane vs. Florida
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators
- Projected Total: 54.8 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 43.5 – Oklahoma vs. Navy
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 48.7 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 61.5 – South Florida vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans
- Projected Total: 57 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 24 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 48.5 – Marshall vs. Army
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Army Black Knights
- Projected Total: 51.7 points
- Date/Time: Dec. 28 at 9:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!
Week 16 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|11-1 (8-0 AAC)
|32.9 / 15.0
|397.6 / 297.9
|Tulane
|9-4 (7-1 AAC)
|37.2 / 19.7
|421.2 / 308.3
|Navy
|8-3 (6-2 AAC)
|32.3 / 23.2
|375.9 / 380.5
|Memphis
|10-2 (6-2 AAC)
|35.2 / 22.8
|442.1 / 355.6
|East Carolina
|7-5 (5-3 AAC)
|32.5 / 27.8
|432.8 / 403.6
|South Florida
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|31.4 / 29.0
|418.1 / 436.6
|UTSA
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|32.3 / 31.3
|447.4 / 383.8
|Charlotte
|5-7 (4-4 AAC)
|23.7 / 35.1
|341.2 / 433.5
|North Texas
|6-6 (3-5 AAC)
|34.0 / 34.5
|488.7 / 456.6
|Rice
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|22.2 / 25.4
|352.9 / 334.6
|Temple
|3-9 (2-6 AAC)
|19.6 / 35.4
|308.8 / 418.3
|UAB
|3-9 (2-6 AAC)
|26.2 / 34.3
|392.5 / 393.8
|Florida Atlantic
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|25.9 / 30.3
|397.6 / 416.7
|Tulsa
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|25.0 / 42.5
|390.1 / 496.8
Watch AAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.