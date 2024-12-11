AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season Published 8:13 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the eight AAC bowl season games is Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Best Week 16 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Marshall +14.5 vs. Army

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Army Black Knights

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Army Black Knights Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 1.7 points

Army by 1.7 points Date/Time: Dec. 28 at 9:15 PM ET

Dec. 28 at 9:15 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Tulane +14.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 3.7 points

Florida by 3.7 points Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET

Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Pick: Coastal Carolina +7.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Coastal Carolina by 2.1 points

Coastal Carolina by 2.1 points Date/Time: Dec. 23 at 11:00 AM ET

Dec. 23 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Navy +8.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 3.6 points

Oklahoma by 3.6 points Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET

Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: South Florida +3.5 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans

South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Florida by 0.2 points

South Florida by 0.2 points Date/Time: Dec. 24 at 8:00 PM ET

Dec. 24 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Best Week 16 AAC Total Bets

Over 55.5 – Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. UTSA Roadrunners Projected Total: 62.5 points

62.5 points Date/Time: Dec. 23 at 11:00 AM ET

Dec. 23 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Over 49.5 – Tulane vs. Florida

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators

Tulane Green Wave vs. Florida Gators Projected Total: 54.8 points

54.8 points Date/Time: Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET

Dec. 20 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Over 43.5 – Oklahoma vs. Navy

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 48.7 points

48.7 points Date/Time: Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET

Dec. 27 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Under 61.5 – South Florida vs. San Jose State

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans

South Florida Bulls vs. San Jose State Spartans Projected Total: 57 points

57 points Date/Time: Dec. 24 at 8:00 PM ET

Dec. 24 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Over 48.5 – Marshall vs. Army

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Army Black Knights

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Army Black Knights Projected Total: 51.7 points

51.7 points Date/Time: Dec. 28 at 9:15 PM ET

Dec. 28 at 9:15 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Week 16 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 11-1 (8-0 AAC) 32.9 / 15.0 397.6 / 297.9 Tulane 9-4 (7-1 AAC) 37.2 / 19.7 421.2 / 308.3 Navy 8-3 (6-2 AAC) 32.3 / 23.2 375.9 / 380.5 Memphis 10-2 (6-2 AAC) 35.2 / 22.8 442.1 / 355.6 East Carolina 7-5 (5-3 AAC) 32.5 / 27.8 432.8 / 403.6 South Florida 6-6 (4-4 AAC) 31.4 / 29.0 418.1 / 436.6 UTSA 6-6 (4-4 AAC) 32.3 / 31.3 447.4 / 383.8 Charlotte 5-7 (4-4 AAC) 23.7 / 35.1 341.2 / 433.5 North Texas 6-6 (3-5 AAC) 34.0 / 34.5 488.7 / 456.6 Rice 4-8 (3-5 AAC) 22.2 / 25.4 352.9 / 334.6 Temple 3-9 (2-6 AAC) 19.6 / 35.4 308.8 / 418.3 UAB 3-9 (2-6 AAC) 26.2 / 34.3 392.5 / 393.8 Florida Atlantic 3-9 (1-7 AAC) 25.9 / 30.3 397.6 / 416.7 Tulsa 3-9 (1-7 AAC) 25.0 / 42.5 390.1 / 496.8

