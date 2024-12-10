Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 27th-ranked pass defense (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 112.6 fantasy points (11.3 per game) in 2024, Levis ranks 86th overall in the NFL and 31st at his position.

Levis has connected on 55 of 93 passes for 658 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with one interception, and has run for 10 yards on 11 carries during his past three games. He has accumulated 39.3 fantasy points (13.1 per game) in that stretch.

In his past five games, Levis is 90-of-147 for 1,128 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for 69 yards on 23 carries. He has picked up 74 fantasy points (14.8 per game).

In his best game of the season — Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards.

Levis accumulated -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

