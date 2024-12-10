Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Tyler Boyd will take on the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Boyd’s game against the Bengals this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 7 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd is 99th at his position, and 279th overall in the NFL, with 32 fantasy points (2.7 per game).

Boyd has averaged 3.3 fantasy points (9.9 total) over his past three games. He has 99 yards receiving, on 10 catches (14 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his past five games, Boyd has averaged 2.7 fantasy points (13.6 total). He has 133 receiving yards on 12 catches (17 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — Week 12 against the Houston Texans — Tyler Boyd finished with 5.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 55 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points — zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots.

