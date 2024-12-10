Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 23rd-ranked run defense (130.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 271st overall in the NFL and 64th at his position, Spears has accumulated 33.5 fantasy points (3.7 per game) so far in 2024.

In his past three games, Spears has accumulated 3.4 fantasy points (1.1 per game). He has rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 10 yards receiving on three catches (five targets).

Spears has 23 carries for 98 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 14 receiving yards on six catches (eight targets) in his past five games. He has accumulated 11.2 fantasy points (2.2 per game) during that stretch.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Tyjae Spears posted a season-high 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season — Week 13 against the Washington Commanders — Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 1 carry, 3 yards.

