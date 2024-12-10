Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10
Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Calgary Flames. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 28 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:09 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -16.
- Stamkos has 13 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.
- He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
- In 10 of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 28 games, he has 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Flames Defensive Insights
- The Flames have conceded 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -12, the team is 22nd in the league.
- The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Flames
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|28
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
