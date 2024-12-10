Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Calgary Flames. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 28 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:09 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -16.

Stamkos has 13 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 10 different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

In 10 of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 28 games, he has 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

The Flames have conceded 83 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -12, the team is 22nd in the league.

The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

