Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Josi in the Predators-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -20, in 25:40 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, and has 23 points in all.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

In 15 of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 28 games, he has 23 points, with eight multi-point games.

Flames Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Flames are giving up 83 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The team’s -12 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Flames are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.