Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (235.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

With 86.4 fantasy points (8.6 per game) in 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine ranks 133rd overall in the league and 39th at his position.

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 128 yards receiving, on six catches (15 targets), with three touchdowns and 30.8 fantasy points (10.3 per game) over his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 11 receptions on 24 targets, for 276 yards, and a total of 51.6 fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his best game of the season — Week 13 versus the Washington Commanders — Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 18.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 61 yards and two touchdowns.

In his worst game of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 1.9 fantasy points — one reception, 19 yards, on two targets. That was last week versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Add Westbrook-Ikhine to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!