NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 11
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets is a game to see on a Wednesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests.
Want to boost your odds prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 11
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 10.4 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Rockets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
