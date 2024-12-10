NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 11

Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 11

The Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets is a game to see on a Wednesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests.

Want to boost your odds prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 11

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Spread: Knicks -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 10.4 points)
  • Total: 237.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Spread: Rockets -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
  • Total: 222.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

