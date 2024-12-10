NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 11 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets is a game to see on a Wednesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests.

Want to boost your odds prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 11

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 10.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 10.4 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)

Over (232.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE

ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Rockets -1.5

Rockets -1.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 4.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 4.9 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.8 total projected points)

Over (221.8 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA

TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

