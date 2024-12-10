Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Quarterback Mason Rudolph faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt against the Bengals this week, should Rudolph be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Rudolph has 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game) — 38th at his position, 222nd in the NFL.

Rudolph has completed 67 of 111 passes for 721 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 13 carries tacking on one TD during his past three games. He has accumulated 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) during that time.

Mason Rudolph picked up 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

Rudolph picked up 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

