How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10 Published 12:48 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate.

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday's college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Ball State Cardinals at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 5 USC Trojans

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

