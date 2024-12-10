How to Watch the NBA Today, December 11

Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets is one game in particular to catch on a Wednesday NBA schedule that features two competitive contests.

Information on live coverage of today’s NBA action is available for you.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Toyota Center
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, and NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

