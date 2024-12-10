How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

There are three games featuring an AAC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Jacksonville Dolphins versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

