How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10
Published 8:43 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
There are three games featuring an AAC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Jacksonville Dolphins versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s AAC Games
Charlotte 49ers at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.