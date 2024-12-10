Grizzlies vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 23

Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-11), on Monday, December 23, 2024 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSC.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSC
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Clippers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Clippers
122.1 Points Avg. 108.7
113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4
48.9% Field Goal % 46.3%
35.4% Three Point % 37.1%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down 1.8 per game.
  • Jackson grabs 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Clippers’ Top Players

  • The Clippers go-to guy, James Harden, leads active Clippers players in both scoring (21.6 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).
  • Ivica Zubac’s per-game averages this season are 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 12.2 rebounds.
  • Norman Powell cashes in on 3.8 treys per game.
  • Kris Dunn’s 1.6 steals and Zubac’s one block per game are vital to the Clippers’ defensive production.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/8 Wizards W 140-112 Away -9.5
12/13 Nets Home
12/15 Lakers Away
12/19 Warriors Home
12/21 Hawks Away
12/23 Clippers Home
12/26 Raptors Home
12/27 Pelicans Away
12/29 Thunder Away
12/31 Suns Away
1/3 Kings Away

Clippers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/8 Rockets L 117-106 Home +3.5
12/13 Nuggets Away
12/16 Jazz Home
12/19 Mavericks Away
12/21 Mavericks Away
12/23 Grizzlies Away
12/27 Warriors Home
12/30 Pelicans Away
12/31 Spurs Away
1/2 Thunder Away
1/4 Hawks Home

