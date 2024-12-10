Grizzlies vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 23
Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Los Angeles Clippers (14-11), on Monday, December 23, 2024 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSC.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSC
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Clippers 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Clippers
|122.1
|Points Avg.
|108.7
|113.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.4
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down 1.8 per game.
- Jackson grabs 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Clippers’ Top Players
- The Clippers go-to guy, James Harden, leads active Clippers players in both scoring (21.6 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).
- Ivica Zubac’s per-game averages this season are 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 12.2 rebounds.
- Norman Powell cashes in on 3.8 treys per game.
- Kris Dunn’s 1.6 steals and Zubac’s one block per game are vital to the Clippers’ defensive production.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/8
|Wizards
|W 140-112
|Away
|-9.5
|12/13
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/15
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
Clippers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/8
|Rockets
|L 117-106
|Home
|+3.5
|12/13
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/16
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|12/27
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/30
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|1/2
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
