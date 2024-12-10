Grizzlies vs. Clippers Tickets Available – Monday, Dec. 23 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-11), on Monday, December 23, 2024 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSSC.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSC

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Clippers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Clippers 122.1 Points Avg. 108.7 113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4 48.9% Field Goal % 46.3% 35.4% Three Point % 37.1%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama contributes with 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, knocking down 1.8 per game.

Jackson grabs 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Clippers’ Top Players

The Clippers go-to guy, James Harden, leads active Clippers players in both scoring (21.6 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game).

Ivica Zubac’s per-game averages this season are 14.8 points, 2.3 assists and 12.2 rebounds.

Norman Powell cashes in on 3.8 treys per game.

Kris Dunn’s 1.6 steals and Zubac’s one block per game are vital to the Clippers’ defensive production.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/8 Wizards W 140-112 Away -9.5 12/13 Nets – Home – 12/15 Lakers – Away – 12/19 Warriors – Home – 12/21 Hawks – Away – 12/23 Clippers – Home – 12/26 Raptors – Home – 12/27 Pelicans – Away – 12/29 Thunder – Away – 12/31 Suns – Away – 1/3 Kings – Away –

Clippers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/8 Rockets L 117-106 Home +3.5 12/13 Nuggets – Away – 12/16 Jazz – Home – 12/19 Mavericks – Away – 12/21 Mavericks – Away – 12/23 Grizzlies – Away – 12/27 Warriors – Home – 12/30 Pelicans – Away – 12/31 Spurs – Away – 1/2 Thunder – Away – 1/4 Hawks – Home –

