December 10 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:25 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs versus the New Jersey Devils is a game to catch on a Tuesday NHL slate that has a lot of compelling contests.

You can find info on how to watch Tuesday’s NHL action right here.

How to Watch December 10 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Philadelphia Flyers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Utah Hockey Club 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

