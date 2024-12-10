College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 10

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 10

The Jacksonville Dolphins versus the Florida Atlantic Owls is one of many strong options on Tuesday in AAC action. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!



AAC Picks ATS Today



Pick: Davidson -9.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Davidson Wildcats
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Davidson by 11.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Davidson -9.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+



Pick: Jacksonville +12.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Atlantic Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 8.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida Atlantic -12.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+



Pick: Tulane -5.5 vs. Southern Miss

  • Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 5.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -5.5
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+



Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

