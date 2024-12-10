College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 10 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Jacksonville Dolphins versus the Florida Atlantic Owls is one of many strong options on Tuesday in AAC action. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Davidson -9.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Davidson Wildcats

Charlotte 49ers at Davidson Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Davidson by 11.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Davidson by 11.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Davidson -9.5

Davidson -9.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Jacksonville +12.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Atlantic Owls

Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 8.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 8.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -12.5

Florida Atlantic -12.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulane -5.5 vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tulane Green Wave

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 5.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 5.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -5.5

Tulane -5.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.