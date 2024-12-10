Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (235.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For a breakdown of his game against the Bengals, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo is 30th at his position, and 253rd overall in the NFL, with 39.7 fantasy points (3.1 per game).

Okonkwo has accumulated 105 yards receiving, on seven catches (11 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 5.5 fantasy points (16.5 total) in his past three games.

Okonkwo has accumulated 138 yards receiving, on 10 catches (16 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 4.0 fantasy points (19.8 total) in his past five games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 13 fantasy points — one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown — in Week 12 against the Houston Texans, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Okonkwo finished with -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

