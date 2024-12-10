Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 15 vs. the Bengals Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2024

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (235.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Ridley worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Bengals.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Game Day & Time: December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley is 28th at his position, and 108th overall in the NFL, with 99 fantasy points (7.6 per game).

Ridley has accumulated 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game) during his past three games. He has 197 yards receiving, on 14 catches (25 targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his past five games, Ridley has accumulated 45.9 fantasy points (9.2 per game). He has 339 receiving yards on 23 catches (40 targets) and two touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley picked up 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

Ridley accumulated 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

