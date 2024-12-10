Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on December 10
Published 4:51 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Calgary Flames’ Nazem Kadri will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!
Predators vs. Flames Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-153)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|28
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|28
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|Jonathan Marchessault
|28
|5
|8
|13
|Steven Stamkos
|28
|7
|6
|13
|Flames Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|28
|9
|8
|17
|Nazem Kadri
|28
|7
|10
|17
|MacKenzie Weegar
|28
|4
|12
|16
|Rasmus Andersson
|28
|6
|9
|15
|Connor Zary
|28
|6
|8
|14
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.2 average goals per game add up to 61 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, Nashville has allowed 88 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.
- The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.82%).
- The Flames’ 71 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- Calgary’s 83 total goals given up (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- The Flames’ power-play conversion rate (20.73%) ranks 16th in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.