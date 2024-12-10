Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Flames Game – December 10 Published 4:32 am Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Brady Skjei will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames face off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:11 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -4.

Skjei has eight points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.5%, and he averages two shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in seven games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).

He has had a point in eight games (of his 28 this season).

Flames Defensive Insights

The Flames rank 16th in goals against, allowing 83 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

The Flames have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Flames

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Calgary 28 Games 1 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

