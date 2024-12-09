Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – December 10

Published 7:23 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live - December 10

The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a matchup between the Nashville Predators (7-15-6) and the Calgary Flames (13-10-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 15th while the Flames are ninth in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Arena: Bridgestone Arena
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
D Roman Josi 28 7 16 23 46 16
F Filip Forsberg 28 9 8 17 38 18
F Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 21 10
F Jonathan Marchessault 28 5 8 13 37 3
F Steven Stamkos 28 7 6 13 15 9

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.18 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.14 (21st)
  • Shots: 29.4 (12th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.8 (24th)
  • Power Play %: 18.82 (20th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 87.91 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Flames’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Nazem Kadri 28 7 10 17 23 9
F Jonathan Huberdeau 28 9 8 17 27 8
D MacKenzie Weegar 28 4 12 16 55 21
D Rasmus Andersson 28 6 9 15 38 17
F Connor Zary 28 6 8 14 24 5

Flames Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.54 (28th)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.96 (11th)
  • Shots: 29.9 (9th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.8 (24th)
  • Power Play %: 20.73 (16th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 73.56 (27th)

Flames’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 10 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 12 vs. Lightning: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 14 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 17 vs. Bruins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 19 vs. Senators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 21 vs. Blackhawks: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 28 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 29 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • December 31 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 2 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 4 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 7 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 13 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

