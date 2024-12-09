Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – December 10
Published 7:23 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a matchup between the Nashville Predators (7-15-6) and the Calgary Flames (13-10-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 15th while the Flames are ninth in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Roman Josi
|28
|7
|16
|23
|46
|16
|F Filip Forsberg
|28
|9
|8
|17
|38
|18
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|21
|10
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|28
|5
|8
|13
|37
|3
|F Steven Stamkos
|28
|7
|6
|13
|15
|9
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.18 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.14 (21st)
- Shots: 29.4 (12th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.8 (24th)
- Power Play %: 18.82 (20th)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.91 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Flames’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Nazem Kadri
|28
|7
|10
|17
|23
|9
|F Jonathan Huberdeau
|28
|9
|8
|17
|27
|8
|D MacKenzie Weegar
|28
|4
|12
|16
|55
|21
|D Rasmus Andersson
|28
|6
|9
|15
|38
|17
|F Connor Zary
|28
|6
|8
|14
|24
|5
Flames Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.54 (28th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.96 (11th)
- Shots: 29.9 (9th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.8 (24th)
- Power Play %: 20.73 (16th)
- Penalty Kill %: 73.56 (27th)
Flames’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 10 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 12 vs. Lightning: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 14 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 17 vs. Bruins: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 19 vs. Senators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 21 vs. Blackhawks: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 28 at Sharks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 29 at Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 2 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 vs. Predators: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 8 at Kings: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Kings: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 13 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Wild: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
