Try unusual poinsettias in Christmas decorations Published 8:13 am Monday, December 9, 2024

1 of 2

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Other than Christmas trees, nothing announces the Christmas season more visually than poinsettias. If you use red ones every year in your decorations, this might be the year to branch out into something new.

During a recent visit to the Mississippi State University South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station in Poplarville, I had the opportunity to explore their poinsettia research project. This year, the station is cultivating an impressive 60 varieties, from traditional reds and pristine whites to a dazzling array of non-traditional colors that bring fresh excitement to holiday decor.

Email newsletter signup

One standout variety, Orange Glow, enchants with its warm orange bracts, accented by coral and peach undertones. These sunlit tones are perfectly complemented by deep green foliage, making this poinsettia an eye-catching choice for modern or eclectic holiday displays.

The unique color of Orange Glow adds a cozy warmth, effortlessly standing out among more conventional holiday plants.

A personal favorite, Christmas Beauty Pink, offers a softer, more romantic approach to seasonal decorating. Its pastel pink bracts, adorned with subtle veining, create a layered, watercolor-like effect that adds to their charm. The gentle pink contrasts beautifully with the plant’s rich green leaves, creating an elegant blend of colors.

This variety shines in feminine or romantic decor, whether used in table arrangements or as a standalone display piece.

One of the most unique varieties, Autumn Leaves, captures the spirit of fall with its warm, earthy tones. The bracts transition seamlessly from soft peach to rich amber, with hints of apricot and coral. The color changes in a stunning gradient reminiscent of autumn foliage.

Some bracts of Autumn Leaves have delicate pink undertones, adding depth and dimension to its appearance. This versatile variety bridges the seasons, making it a perfect choice for transitional decor.

These remarkable poinsettias are highly adaptable, complementing decorating styles ranging from classic holiday themes to bold, contemporary designs.

To keep your poinsettias vibrant and healthy, place them in bright, indirect sunlight for 6 to 8 hours daily, avoiding direct sunlight that can scorch their delicate bracts. Maintain a consistent indoor temperature of 65 to 75 degrees, keeping them away from cold drafts, heaters or vents to minimize stress.

Water the plant when the top inch of soil feels dry, ensuring the pot has proper drainage to prevent root rot. Always remove any excess water from decorative wraps or saucers.

As tropical plants, poinsettias thrive in moderate humidity. You can create a suitable environment by using a pebble tray or humidifier in dry indoor conditions. Handle the bracts gently, as these are prone to bruising or tearing.

For those who wish to keep poinsettias beyond the holiday season, trim the plant back in early spring, repot if necessary and move it outdoors to partial shade once temperatures remain consistently above 60 degrees.

By following these care tips, your poinsettias can remain beautiful and thriving, adding seasonal cheer to your home for weeks or even months to come.