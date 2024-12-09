Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 10 Published 7:28 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

Five games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Tennessee Volunteers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Miami Hurricanes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65

Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 17.2 points

Tennessee by 17.2 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Tennessee-Miami (FL) spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 87, Incarnate Word 59

Duke 87, Incarnate Word 59 Projected Favorite: Duke by 27.6 points

Duke by 27.6 points Pick ATS: Incarnate Word (+33.5)

Bet on the Duke-Incarnate Word spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Troy Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Troy 61

Houston 80, Troy 61 Projected Favorite: Houston by 19.6 points

Houston by 19.6 points Pick ATS: Troy (+25.5)

Bet on the Houston-Troy spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Wisconsin 72

Illinois 79, Wisconsin 72 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.7 points

Illinois by 6.7 points Pick ATS: Illinois (-6.5)

Bet on the Illinois-Wisconsin spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 73, Arkansas 70

Michigan 73, Arkansas 70 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.3 points

Michigan by 3.3 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)

Bet on the Arkansas-Michigan spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.