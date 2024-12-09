Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 10
Published 7:28 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
Five games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Tennessee Volunteers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Miami Hurricanes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 17.2 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 87, Incarnate Word 59
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 27.6 points
- Pick ATS: Incarnate Word (+33.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Troy Trojans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Troy 61
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 19.6 points
- Pick ATS: Troy (+25.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Wisconsin 72
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 73, Arkansas 70
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.3 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
