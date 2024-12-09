Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 10

Five games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Tennessee Volunteers. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Miami Hurricanes

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Tennessee 82, Miami (FL) 65
  • Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 17.2 points
  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (-16.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Duke 87, Incarnate Word 59
  • Projected Favorite: Duke by 27.6 points
  • Pick ATS: Incarnate Word (+33.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Durham, North Carolina
  • Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Troy Trojans

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Houston 80, Troy 61
  • Projected Favorite: Houston by 19.6 points
  • Pick ATS: Troy (+25.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Fertitta Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Illinois 79, Wisconsin 72
  • Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.7 points
  • Pick ATS: Illinois (-6.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: State Farm Center
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Michigan 73, Arkansas 70
  • Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

