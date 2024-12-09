Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, December 9

Published 12:28 am Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Just a single top-25 game is on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Abilene Christian Wildcats taking on the Baylor Bears at Foster Pavilion. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 15 Baylor Bears vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Baylor 83, Abilene Christian 67
  • Projected Favorite: Baylor by 16.6 points
  • Pick ATS: Abilene Christian (+21.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: Foster Pavilion
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

