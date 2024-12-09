Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, December 9 Published 12:28 am Monday, December 9, 2024

Just a single top-25 game is on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Abilene Christian Wildcats taking on the Baylor Bears at Foster Pavilion. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 15 Baylor Bears vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 83, Abilene Christian 67

Baylor 83, Abilene Christian 67 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 16.6 points

Baylor by 16.6 points Pick ATS: Abilene Christian (+21.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Baylor-Abilene Christian spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.