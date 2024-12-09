Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10 Published 9:42 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (7-15-6) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, December 10 game against the Calgary Flames (13-10-5) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 61 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville has conceded 88 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-27) ranks 32nd in the league.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames’ 71 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

Calgary has given up 83 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.

Their -12 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-153) Flames (+128) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.