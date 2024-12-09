Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10

Published 9:42 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 10

The Nashville Predators’ (7-15-6) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, December 10 game against the Calgary Flames (13-10-5) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Justin Kirkland C Out For Season Lower Body
Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 61 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
  • Nashville has conceded 88 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL action in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (-27) ranks 32nd in the league.

Flames Season Insights

  • The Flames’ 71 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
  • Calgary has given up 83 total goals this season (3.0 per game), ranking 16th in the NHL.
  • Their -12 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-153) Flames (+128) 5.5

