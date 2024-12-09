Ole Miss vs. Duke Jan. 2 Tickets & Start Time | Gator Bowl Published 8:21 am Monday, December 9, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels and Duke Blue Devils will meet in the Gator Bowl on January 2, 2025, airing on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. Duke game info

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: EverBank Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Duke statistical matchup

Ole Miss Duke 521.5 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.4 (107th) 313.9 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.2 (40th) 177.9 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.5 (126th) 343.6 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.9 (44th) 11 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (74th) 22 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (6th)

Ole Miss leaders

Jaxson Dart has led the charge for the Rebels’ offense this year, posting 3,875 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 68.6% completion percentage.

Dart has been helping the offense on the ground, as he’s scrambled for 453 yards (4 YPC) and three rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

In eight games in 2024, Tre Harris has been targeted 79 times for 61 catches, 1,063 yards and seven touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr. has posted 693 rushing yards (77 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards per carry in nine games for the Rebels.

Duke leaders

Maalik Murphy has 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 12 games, completing 60.3% of his throws for 2,932 yards (244.3 per game).

In 12 games, Star Thomas has rushed for 871 yards (72.6 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Thomas has scored one touchdown, with 20 catches for 153 yards.

In the passing game, Eli Pancol has scored nine TDs, catching 55 balls for 741 yards (61.8 per game).

