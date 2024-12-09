NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 10 Published 9:26 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

The outings in a Tuesday NBA schedule sure to please include the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 10

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Bucks -7.5

Bucks -7.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.4 total projected points)

Over (218.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Thunder -4.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.2 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 7.2 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.0 total projected points)

Over (225.0 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: TNT

