How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 9

Published 12:48 am Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

One game on the Monday college basketball schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the Queens (NC) Royals and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Queens (NC) Royals at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

