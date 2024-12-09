How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 9 Published 12:48 am Monday, December 9, 2024

One game on the Monday college basketball schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the Queens (NC) Royals and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Queens (NC) Royals at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

