How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10 Published 7:44 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Troy Trojans at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

