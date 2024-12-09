How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10
Published 7:44 pm Monday, December 9, 2024
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that feature a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
Troy Trojans at No. 15 Houston Cougars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
