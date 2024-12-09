How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 10

Published 7:44 pm Monday, December 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini take the court for one of five games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils

Troy Trojans at No. 15 Houston Cougars

No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Arkansas Razorbacks

