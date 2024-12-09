How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 10 Published 11:46 am Monday, December 9, 2024

Tuesday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals 10 times this season.

This season, 14 of Calgary’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 4.7 goals per game, 0.7799999999999994 less than the over/under set for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.6 less than the 6.1 goals these two teams give up per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -156

The Predators are 7-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter, Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of the time).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 60.9% chance to win.

Flames Moneyline: +130

In 19 games as the moneyline underdog, Calgary has pulled off the upset seven times.

The Flames have four victories in games with moneyline odds of +130 or longer (in 10 chances).

Calgary’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 43.5% to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Predators Points Leaders

With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (23 points).

Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.

Through 26 games, Ryan O’Reilly has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has 14 points (five goals and nine assists).

Across 23 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 6-12-5. During those games, he’s allowed 60 goals while recording 605 saves.

Flames Points Leaders

Jonathan Huberdeau is an important part of the offense for Calgary, with 17 points this season. He has put up nine goals and eight assists in 28 games.

Nazem Kadri’s 17 points this season, including seven goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Calgary.

MacKenzie Weegar has scored four goals and contributed 12 assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of 16.

Daniel Vladar has a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), with 351 total saves, while conceding 39 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-5-4 record between the posts for Calgary this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames – Home -156 12/12/2024 Stars – Away – 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away – 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home –

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/3/2024 Blue Jackets W 3-0 Home -134 12/5/2024 Blues L 4-3 Home -128 12/8/2024 Stars L 6-2 Away +189 12/10/2024 Predators – Away +130 12/12/2024 Lightning – Home – 12/14/2024 Panthers – Home – 12/17/2024 Bruins – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.