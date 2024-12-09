How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 10
Published 11:46 am Monday, December 9, 2024
Tuesday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.
Predators vs. Flames Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 5.5 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals 10 times this season.
- This season, 14 of Calgary’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- These two teams combine for 4.7 goals per game, 0.7799999999999994 less than the over/under set for this contest.
- This game’s over/under is 0.6 less than the 6.1 goals these two teams give up per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -156
- The Predators are 7-10 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter, Nashville is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of the time).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 60.9% chance to win.
Flames Moneyline: +130
- In 19 games as the moneyline underdog, Calgary has pulled off the upset seven times.
- The Flames have four victories in games with moneyline odds of +130 or longer (in 10 chances).
- Calgary’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 43.5% to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 3, Calgary 2
Predators Points Leaders
- With seven goals and 16 assists this season, Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors (23 points).
- Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.
- Through 26 games, Ryan O’Reilly has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has 14 points (five goals and nine assists).
- Across 23 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 6-12-5. During those games, he’s allowed 60 goals while recording 605 saves.
Flames Points Leaders
- Jonathan Huberdeau is an important part of the offense for Calgary, with 17 points this season. He has put up nine goals and eight assists in 28 games.
- Nazem Kadri’s 17 points this season, including seven goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Calgary.
- MacKenzie Weegar has scored four goals and contributed 12 assists for Calgary, giving him a point total of 16.
- Daniel Vladar has a .900 save percentage (37th in the league), with 351 total saves, while conceding 39 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-5-4 record between the posts for Calgary this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Away
|+118
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Away
|+105
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|-156
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
Flames’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/3/2024
|Blue Jackets
|W 3-0
|Home
|-134
|12/5/2024
|Blues
|L 4-3
|Home
|-128
|12/8/2024
|Stars
|L 6-2
|Away
|+189
|12/10/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+130
|12/12/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
|12/14/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/17/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
