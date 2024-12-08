Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 8 Published 1:46 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday’s contest between the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) and the Tennessee State Tigers (4-5) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-54 and heavily favors Ole Miss to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 8.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee State is projected to cover the spread (39.5) versus Ole Miss. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 134.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024

2:00 PM ET

SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss -39.5

134.5

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 81, Tennessee State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State

Pick ATS: Tennessee State (+39.5)

Tennessee State (+39.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee State’s 0-1-0 ATS record. The Rebels are 2-4-0 and the Tigers are 1-0-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 144.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 76.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 49.8 per contest (seventh in college basketball). They have a +211 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.3 points per game.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by an average of nine boards. It is recording 37.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 28.5 per outing.

Ole Miss connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) at a 29.6% rate (213th in college basketball), compared to the 3.1 per game its opponents make at a 25.3% rate.

The Rebels average 91 points per 100 possessions on offense (76th in college basketball), and give up 59.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

Ole Miss has committed 9.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.9 (35th in college basketball play) while forcing 22.4 (19th in college basketball).

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -63 scoring differential, falling short by seven points per game. They’re putting up 68.1 points per game, 155th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.1 per contest to rank 336th in college basketball.

Tennessee State averages 34.7 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 35.9 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Tennessee State hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) at a 27.7% rate (264th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from deep.

Tennessee State has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 18.1 (277th in college basketball) while forcing 16.9 (157th in college basketball).

