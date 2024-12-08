NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 9
Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.
Ahead of today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 9
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -6.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.