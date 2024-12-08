NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 9 Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.

Ahead of today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 9

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN

NBA TV, MSG, and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.