Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 9

Today’s NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.

Ahead of today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 9

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

  • Spread: Knicks -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.4 points)
  • Total: 231.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

