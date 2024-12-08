NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Wizards Picks for December 8 Published 5:39 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (3-18) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Sunday’s game will assist you in making an informed wager utilizing the best bets out there.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream:

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 11.5)

Memphis’ record against the spread is 16-8-0.

Washington is 7-14-0 against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Wizards’ ATS record as 11.5-point underdogs or more is 4-7.

Pick OU:

Under (240.5)





In nine of 24 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have scored more than 240.5 points.

The Wizards have combined with their opponents to score more than 240.5 points in four of 21 games this season.

The average point total in Memphis’ contests this year is 231.3, 9.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Washington has a 232.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.1 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Grizzlies score the second-most points in the league this season, while the Wizards’ offense racks up the 29th-most.

The Wizards have allowed the 13th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 23rd-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-649)

The Grizzlies have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 12 (75%) of those contests.

The Wizards have been victorious in three, or 14.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -649 or more twice this season and split those games.

This year, Washington has won one of nine games when listed as at least +475 or better on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 86.6% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

