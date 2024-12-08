How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, December 9 Published 11:44 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Monday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring a ranked team on the court. That matchup? The the Abilene Christian Wildcats taking on the Baylor Bears.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 15 Baylor Bears

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

