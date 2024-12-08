How to Watch the NBA Today, December 9 Published 10:26 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

The New York Knicks versus the Toronto Raptors is the only option on today’s NBA menu.

Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 9

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and TSN

NBA TV, MSG, and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

