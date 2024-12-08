How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8 Published 3:54 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Washington Wizards (3-18) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) at Capital One Arena on December 8, 2024.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

MNMT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 48.4% of shots the Wizards’ opponents have hit.

Memphis is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The 121.4 points per game the Grizzlies score are only 1.6 fewer points than the Wizards give up (123).

Memphis is 10-0 when scoring more than 123 points.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Wizards put up 6.1 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Grizzlies give up (113.5).

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Washington is 3-4.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 120.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 122.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Memphis is surrendering 7.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than in road games (117.8).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Grizzlies have performed better at home this season, averaging 13.2 per game, compared to 12.9 in road games. Meanwhile, they’ve produced a 35% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.5% clip in road games.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up 108 points per game at home, 1.2 more than away (106.8). Defensively they allow 122.7 per game, 0.7 fewer points than on the road (123.4).

In 2024-25 Washington is giving up 0.7 fewer points per game at home (122.7) than away (123.4).

At home the Wizards are collecting 25.5 assists per game, 1.9 more than on the road (23.6).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot Luke Kennard Questionable Illness Zach Edey Out Ankle

Wizards Injuries