How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published 3:54 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The Washington Wizards (3-18) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) at Capital One Arena on December 8, 2024.
Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: MNMT, FDSSE
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 48.4% of shots the Wizards’ opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
- The 121.4 points per game the Grizzlies score are only 1.6 fewer points than the Wizards give up (123).
- Memphis is 10-0 when scoring more than 123 points.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Washington has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Wizards put up 6.1 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Grizzlies give up (113.5).
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Washington is 3-4.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are scoring 120.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 122.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Memphis is surrendering 7.4 fewer points per game (110.4) than in road games (117.8).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Grizzlies have performed better at home this season, averaging 13.2 per game, compared to 12.9 in road games. Meanwhile, they’ve produced a 35% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.5% clip in road games.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards put up 108 points per game at home, 1.2 more than away (106.8). Defensively they allow 122.7 per game, 0.7 fewer points than on the road (123.4).
- In 2024-25 Washington is giving up 0.7 fewer points per game at home (122.7) than away (123.4).
- At home the Wizards are collecting 25.5 assists per game, 1.9 more than on the road (23.6).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Luke Kennard
|Questionable
|Illness
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Ankle
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Saddiq Bey
|Out
|Knee
|Kyle Kuzma
|Questionable
|Ribs
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Corey Kispert
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Alex Sarr
|Questionable
|Back
|Tristan Vukcevic
|Questionable
|Knee
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Kyshawn George
|Questionable
|Ankle