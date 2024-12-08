How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 8 Published 3:46 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-5) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at Reed Green Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Southern Miss 2023-24 Stats

The Eagles outscored opponents by four points per game last season (posting 67.5 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and giving up 63.5 per contest, 160th in college basketball) and had a +135 scoring differential.

On the boards, Southern Miss was 46th in the country in rebounds (35.7 per game) last year. It was 177th in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

Southern Miss was 248th in the nation in turnovers per game (16) and 117th in turnovers forced (15.9) last season.

The Eagles hit 4 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball) while shooting 28.8% from deep (265th in college basketball). They made 2.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drained 6.4 per game at 29%.

The Eagles scored 81.6 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball), while giving up 76.8 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball).

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers averaged 67.6 points per game last season (134th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per outing (284th in college basketball). They had a -51 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Memphis averaged 35.1 boards per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (254th-ranked).

Memphis averaged 15.6 turnovers per game last year (222nd-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 19.3 turnovers per game (20th-best).

The Tigers knocked down 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 5.5 (205th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 3.9.

The Tigers ranked 250th in college basketball with 77.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st in college basketball defensively with 79 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Southern Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domonique Davis 33 20.3 3.8 3.3 1.5 0.1 1.5 Melyia Grayson 34 12.6 8.4 0.9 0.7 1.2 0 Jacorriah Bracey 33 10.8 6.7 1.3 1.4 0.1 0.4 Lani Cornfield 29 6.8 2.9 3.8 1.1 0.1 0.5 Brikayla Gray 29 6.4 5.6 1 0.8 0.2 0

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1 0.1 0.9

Southern Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

December 8 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

December 20 at Missouri State at 1:00 PM ET

December 29 at Georgia State at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 vs. Old Dominion at 7:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. Appalachian State at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 at UL Monroe at 7:30 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 8 at Southern Miss at 3:00 PM ET

December 14 at Troy at 3:00 PM ET

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

