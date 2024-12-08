How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 9 Published 11:49 pm Sunday, December 8, 2024

Monday’s college basketball slate includes one game featuring SEC teams in action. That matchup? The Queens (NC) Royals squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s SEC Games

Queens (NC) Royals at No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

