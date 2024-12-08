How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 8 Published 1:45 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Tennessee State Tigers (4-5) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (5-3) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss is pulling down 37.5 rebounds per game (46th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing 28.5 rebounds per contest (74th-ranked).

Ole Miss ranks 19th-best in college basketball by forcing 22.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 35th in college basketball by committing 12.9 turnovers per contest.

Ole Miss ranks third-best in the nation by allowing 3.1 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks 41st in college basketball at 25.3%.

Tennessee State 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, Tennessee State is 116th in college basketball in rebounds (34.7 per game) and 302nd in rebounds conceded (35.9).

In 2024-25, Tennessee State is 277th in college basketball in turnovers committed (18.1 per game) and 157th in turnovers forced (16.9).

In 2024-25, Tennessee State is 317th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.6 per game) and 284th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kirsten Deans 8 11.6 2.9 2.9 1.5 0.4 1.9 Kennedy Todd-Williams 8 11.1 5.9 2.8 1.4 1 1.1 Madison Scott 8 10.4 4.1 3.4 1.3 1.6 0.3 Sira Thienou 8 10.1 5 1.8 2.3 0.1 0.8 Starr Jacobs 8 10.1 6.8 0.8 2 0.3 0

Tennessee State’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Somah Kamara 9 16.4 3.3 0.9 1 0.2 1.6 Sanaa’ St. Andre 9 12 3.1 3.4 2.1 0.1 0.9 Saniah Parker 9 11.1 4.3 2.1 1.4 0.9 1.3 Lyric Cole 9 6.7 8.1 0.9 1.4 0.3 0 Erin Martin 9 6.1 3 0.7 1 0.6 0.6

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET

December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET

January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

Tennessee State’s Upcoming Schedule

December 8 at Ole Miss at 2:00 PM ET

December 19 at Southern Indiana at 6:00 PM ET

December 21 at Morehead State at 1:00 PM ET

January 2 vs. Southeast Missouri State at 6:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. Little Rock at 2:00 PM ET

January 9 at Lindenwood (MO) at 6:00 PM ET

