How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream – December 8 Published 4:41 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The No. 16 Memphis Tigers (7-1) welcome in the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Wolves allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves sit at 15th.

The Tigers record 81.5 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 69.2 the Red Wolves give up.

When Memphis scores more than 69.2 points, it is 6-1.

Stream Memphis vs. Arkansas State live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Arkansas State has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 34th.

The Red Wolves average only 0.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Tigers give up (75.5).

Arkansas State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Memphis averaged the same number of points at home and in road games (81.9) last year.

The Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).

When playing at home, Memphis made 1.8 fewer treys per game (7.5) than on the road (9.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in away games (39.2%).

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Arkansas State scored 87.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.

At home, the Red Wolves conceded 78.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.7.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (11.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.5%) than at home (42.3%) too.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2024 Michigan State W 71-63 Lahaina Civic Center 11/27/2024 Auburn L 90-76 Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech W 81-71 FedExForum 12/8/2024 Arkansas State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 12/14/2024 @ Clemson Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Littlejohn Coliseum 12/18/2024 @ Virginia – John Paul Jones Arena

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2024 Rice L 75-67 Baha Mar Convention Center 12/1/2024 Hofstra L 68-66 Baha Mar Convention Center 12/5/2024 Jackson State W 66-64 First National Bank Arena 12/8/2024 @ Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 12/12/2024 UT Arlington Watch this game on ESPN+ First National Bank Arena 12/15/2024 @ UAB Watch this game on ESPN+ Bartow Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.