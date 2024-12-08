How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream – December 8

Published 4:41 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 8

The No. 16 Memphis Tigers (7-1) welcome in the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Wolves allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves sit at 15th.
  • The Tigers record 81.5 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 69.2 the Red Wolves give up.
  • When Memphis scores more than 69.2 points, it is 6-1.

Stream Memphis vs. Arkansas State live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • Arkansas State has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 34th.
  • The Red Wolves average only 0.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Tigers give up (75.5).
  • Arkansas State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Memphis averaged the same number of points at home and in road games (81.9) last year.
  • The Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).
  • When playing at home, Memphis made 1.8 fewer treys per game (7.5) than on the road (9.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in away games (39.2%).

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Arkansas State scored 87.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • At home, the Red Wolves conceded 78.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (11.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.5%) than at home (42.3%) too.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2024 Michigan State W 71-63 Lahaina Civic Center
11/27/2024 Auburn L 90-76 Lahaina Civic Center
12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech W 81-71 FedExForum
12/8/2024 Arkansas State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum
12/14/2024 @ Clemson Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Littlejohn Coliseum
12/18/2024 @ Virginia John Paul Jones Arena

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2024 Rice L 75-67 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2024 Hofstra L 68-66 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/5/2024 Jackson State W 66-64 First National Bank Arena
12/8/2024 @ Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum
12/12/2024 UT Arlington Watch this game on ESPN+ First National Bank Arena
12/15/2024 @ UAB Watch this game on ESPN+ Bartow Arena

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Memphis Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 8

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 8

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 8

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 8

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 14 with Fubo

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 14 with Fubo

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow