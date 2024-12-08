How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream – December 8
Published 4:41 am Sunday, December 8, 2024
The No. 16 Memphis Tigers (7-1) welcome in the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Wolves allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves sit at 15th.
- The Tigers record 81.5 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 69.2 the Red Wolves give up.
- When Memphis scores more than 69.2 points, it is 6-1.
Stream Memphis vs. Arkansas State live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Arkansas State has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Wolves rank 34th.
- The Red Wolves average only 0.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Tigers give up (75.5).
- Arkansas State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 81.5 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Memphis averaged the same number of points at home and in road games (81.9) last year.
- The Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).
- When playing at home, Memphis made 1.8 fewer treys per game (7.5) than on the road (9.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to in away games (39.2%).
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Arkansas State scored 87.6 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- At home, the Red Wolves conceded 78.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.7.
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (11.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.5%) than at home (42.3%) too.
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2024
|Michigan State
|W 71-63
|Lahaina Civic Center
|11/27/2024
|Auburn
|L 90-76
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|W 81-71
|FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|FedExForum
|12/14/2024
|@ Clemson
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/18/2024
|@ Virginia
|–
|John Paul Jones Arena
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2024
|Rice
|L 75-67
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2024
|Hofstra
|L 68-66
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/5/2024
|Jackson State
|W 66-64
|First National Bank Arena
|12/8/2024
|@ Memphis
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|FedExForum
|12/12/2024
|UT Arlington
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|First National Bank Arena
|12/15/2024
|@ UAB
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Bartow Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.