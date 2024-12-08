How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 8

Published 4:44 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 8

AAC squads are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule in two games, including the Arkansas State Red Wolves taking on the Memphis Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at Texas State Bobcats

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 16 Memphis Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 8

How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream – December 8

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Memphis Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 8

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 8

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 8

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow