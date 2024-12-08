How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 14 with Fubo

Published 12:47 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 14 with Fubo

Football fans, want to follow all of the NFL action this week? Forget flipping back and forth between channels and tune into NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoon, plus live coverage and highlights of the key drives and top plays. Keep reading to find all of the games you can expect to see during today’s broadcast.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-6.5)
Total: 47		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-6)
Total: 45		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Titans (-3)
Total: 40		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-6)
Total: 47		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Saints (-5.5)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)
Total: 45		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-6.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Cardinals (-3)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bills (-3.5)
Total: 50		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-3)
Total: 44		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

