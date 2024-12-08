Grizzlies vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 8 Published 7:18 am Sunday, December 8, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (16-8) take the court against the Washington Wizards (3-18) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 123 – Wizards 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 11.5)

Grizzlies (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-13.1)

Grizzlies (-13.1) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.7

The Grizzlies (16-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 33.4% more often than the Wizards (7-14-0) this year.

Memphis hasn’t covered the spread as an 11.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more 36.4% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (11 out of 21). That’s less often than Memphis and its opponents have (15 out of 24).

The Grizzlies have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season while the Wizards have a .143 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-18).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are giving up 113.5 points per game this season (17th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really shined offensively, posting 121.4 points per game (second-best).

Memphis ranks third-best in the NBA by pulling down 47.7 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 14th in the league (43.8 allowed per contest).

The Grizzlies have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 30.1 dimes per contest.

Although Memphis is averaging 16 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15.3 turnovers per contest.

With 13.1 threes per game, the Grizzlies are 16th in the NBA. They sport a 35.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 17th in the league.

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA (107.4 points per game). Defensively they are second-worst (123 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Washington is 23rd in the league in rebounds (42.5 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds allowed (48.1 per game).

The Wizards are 22nd in the league in assists (24.6 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Washington is 22nd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.7).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.7%.

